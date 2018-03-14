1:1 Scale Cri-Cri

When a full-scale aircraft is radio-controlled, does it count as a 1:1 scale model? Check out this RC Cri-Cri MC-15, powered by two Hacker A200-6 motors. With a 192-inch wingspan, this aircraft is certainly big, but it seems to us that only a smaller person would be able to squeeze into its cockpit (if I had to choose, I think I’d rather fly in the big triplane that’s in the background!). Thanks to RCHeliJet for this great video.