12 Hot Aerobatic Secrets All RC Pilots Need to Know

1 When it comes to aerobatics, you have a choice of style. There’s sport (for the fun of it) aerobatics, precision and pattern aerobatics, competition fun-fly aerobatics and 3D unlimited and freestyle. Even the most accomplished champion had to start somewhere and for all of us, it’s sport aerobatics that teaches us the basics.

The best way to learn the ropes is to go out and attend some contests. Unlimited, 3D throwdowns and “Huck Fests” are amazing and you’ll get a good feeling for how the advanced guys set up their equipment. For really amazing, close-to-home events, nothing beats competition fun-fly events!

MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS PREMIUM members can access this article and many others highlighting amazing techniques, RC airplane builds and projects. When you become a member, you’ll get instant online access to our back-issue archives, the latest Model Airplane News Digital Editions, all of our newsstand-only special issues, and much more.

Membership includes exclusive access to our enormous collection of RC information.

7+ years of digital editions of Model Airplane News

Flight Journal and Model Airplane News special issue digital editions, previously only available on newsstands

Free access to our magazine app through the iTunes Store – get Model Airplane News on your mobile or tablet device

Contests & giveaways only for members

30 years of Model Airplane News archives

10 years of Electric Flight archives

5% off ALL Air Age Store purchases every time you shop

http://www.airagestore.com/memberships/planes/one-full-year-of-exclusive-member-access-for-only-24-95.html