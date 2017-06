Built and flown by Jürgen Schönle, this eight-motor model has over a 13-foot wingspan yet weighs just under 11 pounds, thanks to its foam and carbon-fiber construction. The 1/22-scale aircraft is powered by a single 3S, 4000mAh LiPo! Jurgen spent only a month building this model. Howard Hughes would be proud! Thanks to RC Media World for taking this video at the seaplane event in Edersee, Germany earlier this month.