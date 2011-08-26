1/3-scale scratch-built Pietenpol Aircamper — free to good home

Free to good home!!! One 80% competed 33% scale RC Pietenpol Aircamper. Built from full-size plans from Don Pietenpol’s website. ideal for 40 to 50cc gas engine. Scale Airfoil and all parts to complete. no engine or radio. 9.5″ spoked wheels and Aluminum lift struts included. Only thing I ask is that someone who flies scale will take over and finish this project. Local delivery only or come pick up….
All metal fittings installed. To Do List includes:
- build 2 ailerons
- build one wingtip
- assemble lift struts (4 aluminum airfoiled struts included)
- install engine (not included)
- layout and install fuselage panels above cockpits
- finish tail pull-pull cables (all hardware and control horns inclued/installed)
- cover and paint
All construction and dimensions 100% scale.
scale landing gear made of hard red Oak
Balsa, spruce and ply, lite-ply construction throughout. This is way too good of a model to take to the recycle center, but I can not finish and it needs to go to a good home.
Give me a call, and come see it for yourself. email is gerryy@airage.com
Complete details and photos here: http://www.radiocontrolzone.com/showthread.php?t=246229
Looks like you put a lot of hard work and time into this project. May Grandfather Bernard Pietenpol and my father an RC nutcase would be proud of you. I have some interest I am just now in the process of covering my 28ft 3 inch wing. Hope to have this ship in the air in less than 18 months. Nice to meet you Gerry. Sort of fun to finish this out and fly if off the original field it was designed on. Just a thought. Have a good week. Andrew and Don Pietenpol BHP.And.Sons.Air.Camper.Aircraft@Gmail.com Andrew.Pietenpol@Gmail.com
Hi Gerry, Do you still have this model, it would interest me to finish it and fly it at my club. I love to built planes from scratch specialy older models. I have a Fokker DVII, Mustang, Piper Cub, Taylor Craft and other newer models. I would love to add your plane to my collection. Where about are you, I live in Ottawa and fly at a club called Stetson Flyers.
Thank you,
René
Hi Rene… good to hear from you! Actually I have decided to continue with the project. getting a comment from Andrew, (Bernard Pietenpol’s grandson) sort’a spurred me on with new desire to complete this project. thanks for your offer.
GY
Hi Gerry,I’m glad you are working on the Pietenpol. I have built the one from RCM plans scratch built (60 4-cycle). I have a winery and tasting room in Chelan Wa. and am building a Proctor Jenny to hang from ceiling along with other airplane stuff(what my wife allows) I am retired NWA pilot and still have an Archer at our airport. I am now trying to find wood props to hang and am building a full size pietenpol wing rib to hang. If you ever decide to part with your pietenpol I would love to hang it from the tasting room ceiling. you could visit it. we get 200-300 people a day in summer to my retirement winery life is good. Henry Munneke
Hi Henry! Thanks for your comments. I can say the Piet is still in my workshop, but I have not been working on it much. Really it is complete and just needs to be disassembled, cleaned, covered and finished and it will be ready to go. It just hasn’t been my front burner project for a while. I will get back to it someday! I would love to see your winery, Sometimes business brings me to the northwest. It has been a while since we went to the Northwest Hobby expo, so will have to see if we can get that going sometime! take care
GY
Looks great! Love how it looks. Hope to see the complete model soon!
Best regards,
Nick
Hi Gerry! I’ve been looking at building a 1/3 Pietenpol myself. I was just wondering how you built the wings (not pictured) and if you built a one-piece wing or a 3-piece? Also, for servos, how many did you use?
Thanks, and best luck!
Alex
Hi Alex thanks for your comment. I built the wing as a 3 panel setup with the center section including the hinged trailing edge feature that allowed easier entry into the cockpit. I replaced the wood cabane struts with aluminum airfoil tubing from Seacommander floats. As for servos, I installed one each in the wing panels in front of the ailerons with a removable hatch cover on the underside of the wing. Also, to eliminate the wiring going down the cabane struts for the aileron servos. I installed a second receiver, switch and battery pack in the wing center section, and then I bound the aux receiver to my transmitter. the main receiver for throttle and tail controls is in the fuselage.
Gerry
Hi Gerry, I see that this article is over 5 years old, did you get a taker for the Pietenpol? I’m looking for a home for my Moki 50cc gas 4-stroke and this seems perfect.
Wade