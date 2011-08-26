1/3-scale scratch-built Pietenpol Aircamper — free to good home

Free to good home!!! One 80% competed 33% scale RC Pietenpol Aircamper. Built from full-size plans from Don Pietenpol’s website. ideal for 40 to 50cc gas engine. Scale Airfoil and all parts to complete. no engine or radio. 9.5″ spoked wheels and Aluminum lift struts included. Only thing I ask is that someone who flies scale will take over and finish this project. Local delivery only or come pick up….

All metal fittings installed. To Do List includes:

build 2 ailerons

build one wingtip

assemble lift struts (4 aluminum airfoiled struts included)

install engine (not included)

layout and install fuselage panels above cockpits

finish tail pull-pull cables (all hardware and control horns inclued/installed)

cover and paint

All construction and dimensions 100% scale.

scale landing gear made of hard red Oak

Balsa, spruce and ply, lite-ply construction throughout. This is way too good of a model to take to the recycle center, but I can not finish and it needs to go to a good home.

Give me a call, and come see it for yourself. email is gerryy@airage.com

Complete details and photos here: http://www.radiocontrolzone.com/showthread.php?t=246229