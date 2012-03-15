Video Update: Top Gun A-6E Intruder

The Team of Mike Selby and General Raymond Johns of the USAF (Pilot) will be competing at the 2012 Top Gun event with Mike’s amazing Team Scale entry a completely original Grumman A-6E Intruder. The A-6E is made from a composite vacuum layup of aired carbon and fiberglass.

Practice Flights A6-E model jet, 14 March 2012 from Michael Selby on Vimeo.





A6E Intruder test flight 14 February 2012 from Michael Selby on Vimeo.

The formers are made with nomex/carbon to reduce weight. The landing gear is made from Aluminum/Titanium again to reduce weight. The plane is just under 1/5-scale and weighs 55lbs. dry. It uses a B300F turbine with the power dialed back. It is a single engine with a bifurcated pipe made of stainless steel and titanium. The model has functional slats and flaps, as well as pylons with ordinance. Probably the toughest part of Mike’s project was the landing gear and the main doors which are so large. We can’t wait to see this amazing jet at Top Gun this year!