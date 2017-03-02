Hobbico Vusion v3 900x250
Flying Boat with 12 Four-Stroke Engines

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Scale, Video Posts
Built and piloted by Michael Bräuer, this impressive scratch-built plane has a 16-foot wingspan and weighs in at 132 pounds, and it’s powered by twelve (12!) O.S. .62 4-strokes. This 1/10-scale Dornier DO-X is done up in 1929 Lufthansa livery was designed. The model has Futaba servos, fiberglass engine cowls and retracts and that its top speed is 59mph. The sound those 12 powerplants make is incredible, and the video shows how well the model flies. Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this video at the Bruchsal Air Show in Germany.

Updated: March 2, 2017 — 10:33 AM

