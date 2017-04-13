Monster Super Constellation Takes Flight

When Lockheed’s Super Constellations ruled the commercial skies in the late ’50s and early ’60s, traveling by air was still a treat! This 12.5-fot-span L-1049G Super Constellation in Lufthansa livery takes to the skies under the expert guidance of pilot Reiner Strobel at the Airliner Meeting in Oppingen, Germany. Thanks to RC Media World for taking this great video.

