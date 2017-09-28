Giant Aichi Takes Flight

You don’t often see an RC version of the Japanese Aichi D3A (called “Val” by the Allies), and this one is a stunner. Jörg Albrecht’s 1/3.2-scale, 147-pound, model has a 14.5-foot wingspan and is powered by a Valach VM R420cc, four-stroke, five-cylinder radial. Thanks to RCGiantScalePlanes for taking this video at the Icare Airmeet.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
That’s a moose! 420cc radial. 147 pounds. Wow. Great job to Jorg!
Very nice plane, and looks so smooth when flying.
Awesome video. Awesome plane! Wonderfully scale ground-handling and aerobatics. And nothing beats the sound of a radial engine. Weathering looks like the plane’s been riding a carrier for awhile or parked in the jungle under a cammo net!
where do i get the kit? thanks Craig Bradshaw