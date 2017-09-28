Hobbico T16SZ 900x250
Giant Aichi Takes Flight

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
4 Comments
You don’t often see an RC version of the Japanese Aichi D3A (called “Val” by the Allies), and this one is a stunner. Jörg Albrecht’s 1/3.2-scale, 147-pound, model has a 14.5-foot wingspan and is powered by a Valach VM R420cc, four-stroke, five-cylinder radial. Thanks to RCGiantScalePlanes for taking this video at the Icare Airmeet.

Updated: September 28, 2017 — 11:24 AM
4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Lane C

    That’s a moose! 420cc radial. 147 pounds. Wow. Great job to Jorg!

    Reply
  2. Larry Launstein Jr

    Very nice plane, and looks so smooth when flying.

    Reply
  3. Vic Minetola

    Awesome video. Awesome plane! Wonderfully scale ground-handling and aerobatics. And nothing beats the sound of a radial engine. Weathering looks like the plane’s been riding a carrier for awhile or parked in the jungle under a cammo net!

    Reply
  4. Craig Bradshaw

    where do i get the kit? thanks Craig Bradshaw

    Reply

