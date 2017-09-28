Giant Aichi Takes Flight

You don’t often see an RC version of the Japanese Aichi D3A (called “Val” by the Allies), and this one is a stunner. Jörg Albrecht’s 1/3.2-scale, 147-pound, model has a 14.5-foot wingspan and is powered by a Valach VM R420cc, four-stroke, five-cylinder radial. Thanks to RCGiantScalePlanes for taking this video at the Icare Airmeet.