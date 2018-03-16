Kyosho Calmato 40 Sports EP/GP Toughlon

From Kyosho:

Enjoy the perfect introduction to low wing flight with optimal maneuverability for loops, rolls and other stunts with this new addition to the Kyosho Calmato alpha 40 Sports lineup. Calmato series DNA runs thick in this model to deliver unrivaled stability. Film covering is upgraded from PVC to superior quality reverse-side printed Toughlon which delivers both improved durability and lighter weight. Urethane clear coating can also be applied to prevent wrinkling over long time periods and unlike PVC films, dry-type cover film can also be applied for damage repairs. The fuselage features the Calmato’s unique EP/GP convertible design that requires no gluing to dramatically reduce assembly time. New coloring pattern allows coloring on upper and lower surfaces to be changed to improve visibility when flying. The exquisite finish replicates competition model standards and provides an ideal step up for beginners to the sporty performance of low wing flight.

Features:

Designed for easy maneuverability for an ideal introduction to low wing airplane flight.

Covered in lightweight Toughlon film that is more resistant to wrinkling and sagging than PVC film.

Convertible design allows choice of preferred power source, electric motor (EP) or gas engine (GP).

Glueless design requires no adhesives to complete.

Main wing halves are joined by aluminum pins and can be separated for easy transportation.

Vertical stabilizer, servo bed, aileron and rudder are all pre-installed.

Use of 4-cell 14.8V Li-Po battery enables powerful flight.

Lightweight structure of the balsa fuselage provides calm and easy flight characteristics.

Comes with pre-assembled fuel tank.

Flexible pipe linkage rods for rudder and elevator are pre-installed.

Equipped with pre-installed fuel tank.

Includes spinner, linkage parts set and lightweight sponge tires.

Includes pre-assembled and pre-painted pilot figure.

Set Contents:

Pre-assembled fuselage covered in film

Linkage parts set

Engine mount

Fuel tank

Silicon tube

Motor mount

Spinner

Main, nose gear set

Required for Operation:

EP Version:

4 channel, 4 servo R/C system for airplanes (standard servo x 4)

Batteries for transmitter

100mm Y extension cord x 1 for aileron servo

200mm extension cord x 2 for aileron servo

Propeller

Out Runner BL motor for 40-50 class

ESC

Li-Po battery

GP Version:

4 channel, 5 servo R/C system for airplanes (standard servo x 5)

Batteries for transmitter

100mm Y extension cord x 1 for aileron servo

200mm extension cord x 2 for aileron servo

Propeller

2 cycle 40-46 engine for airplanes

Starting tools (plug heater, starter, starter battery, charger)

Glow fuel for airplanes

Technical Data:

Length: 1400mm

Width: 1600mm

Weight: EP/2,550g (approx.), GP/2,450g (approx.)

Motor: 600-1000W BL Motor (sold separately)

Engine: 2 Cycle 40-46 class engine (sold separately)

Battery (EP): 14.8V-4,000-5,000mAh Li-Po battery (sold separately)

Main Wing Area: 44dm2

Wing Loading: 55.7-55.9g/dm2

Airfoil: Original semi-symmetrical

Propeller size: D11 x P7-D12 x P8 (sold separately)

Tire size Nose: 60mm / Main 60mm

Dihedral:: 2.5°

Side Thrust: 2°

R/C system: (EP) 4ch, 4 servo, 1 ESC (sold separately)

#11255P – $189.99

