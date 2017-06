Sporting a Coca-Cola scheme, this 118-inch-span racer can really put on a show with its 300cc Moki 5-cylinder radial engine! Built from the Airworld kit, the model depicts the R3 version of the famous Gee Bees, which actually never left the drawing board. It’s a beauty! Thanks to Dean and Pete Coxon for filming this terrific video at the Weston Park RC Model Aircraft Show in Shropshire, England, last weekend. We think the Granville brothers would have been proud!