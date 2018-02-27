3D Aerobatics at its Best — Extreme Flight RC at the AMA East Expo

Always exciting whether in the air or sitting ready at the flightline, 3D aerobatic aircraft, especially giant scale really get the blood flowing. We dropped by the Extreme Flight RC booth at the AMA East Expo and checked out what was new. Noll Smith the Marketing Director for the company showed off some of the new planes. On display was the new 74 inch Laser Version 2 ideal for both electric power and 35cc gas engines. Also in the booth was the recently released Extra 330 SC 3D HobbyShop also ideal for 35cc power systems. Also new in the booth were some nice looking painted carbon spinners. Looks like its going to be an exciting flying season for sure.