Actuonix RC Linear Actuators — Long Stroke Control

When it comes to moving surfaces and other articulated parts on your RC airplane requiring a really long stroke, the Actuonix L12-R, L16-R, and PQ12-R series of linear servos operate as direct replacements for any standard analog rotary servo. Using standard 3-wire (ground, power, and signal) connector leads, there are 21 models of RC linear servos for use in any RC project. Designed to work with typical RC receivers and battery packs, they are also compatible with Arduino control boards, VEX Microcontrollers, and many other similar control boards designed for robotics. The L12-R series is the standard range of micro linear servos, and they come in three stroke lengths (30mm, 50mm, and 100mm) and three gearing options, for moving forces between 2 and 17 pounds. Priced at $70, the L12-R actuators are ideal for moving scale canopies, doors, drag flaps and spoilers, or other scale functions where a standard servo setup can’t provide the required power and stroke length.

actuonix.com