Aerobatic Setup Secrets — Pro Tips for Success.

It wasn’t that long ago that, when I got a new plane, I’d get it airborne as fast as I could without making much of attempt to really dial it in. If my plane had unique traits or felt unbalanced, I’d just get used to how it flew and compensated with my thumbs. This really isn’t a good way to build your piloting skills as you spend lots of your time trimming and retrimming using your transmitter. When it comes to different maneuvers and airspeeds, you just can’t get the settings nailed down. I always thought, “There just had to be a better way.”

Well, there is. It is more effective to use the programming available with your computer radio and take advantage of what it has to offer. Also, how you set up your airplane and make adjustments to it greatly improves how it will perform.

RADIO GEAR

Radio installation is a much deeper subject than just plugging your servo leads in the correct receiver ports. When installing your receiver and battery pack, it is important for the components to be encapsulated in foam rubber to isolate them from vibration.

MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS PREMIUM members can access this article and many others highlighting amazing techniques, RC airplane builds and projects. When you become a member, you’ll get instant online access to our back-issue archives, the latest Model Airplane News Digital Editions, all of our newsstand-only special issues, and much more.

Membership includes exclusive access to our enormous collection of RC information.

7+ years of digital editions of Model Airplane News

Flight Journal and Model Airplane News special issue digital editions, previously only available on newsstands

Free access to our magazine app through the iTunes Store – get Model Airplane News on your mobile or tablet device

Contests & giveaways only for members

30 years of Model Airplane News archives

10 years of Electric Flight archives

5% off ALL Air Age Store purchases every time you shop

http://www.airagestore.com/memberships/planes/one-full-year-of-exclusive-member-access-for-only-24-95.html