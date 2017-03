Check out this 1/6-scale F-16 Fighting Falcon put on a show at the Long Marston Airfield in England during the Jet Modellers Association Meet. Flying in 20mph winds, pilot and builder Steve Johnson does a terrific job landing on the jet’s narrow gear. Built from a Jet Legend kit, the 98-inch-long jet is powered by a JetsMunt Merlin 160 turbine and controlled by a Futaba 18MZ radio. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for taking and posting this great compilation.