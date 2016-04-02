Airtronics: end of an era

Unfortunate news from a longtime U.S. Radio brand.

Here is the official release from Global Hobby: Sanwa is restructuring their business. It involves changes in product, sales, pricing, and other elements. Based on all of this, we have chosen to stop doing business with them as it doesn’t fit our business schedule. What this means is the unfortunate end to an era where the American branded ‘Airtronics’ will no longer exist.

While we were the U.S. service center for Airtronics branded items purchased in the U.S., we will continue to service those customers as long as we are able to. This is based on our inventory of replacement parts and what is considered to be worth economical repair. For some items, we are already unable to repair them. On other items, we could be able to repair them for a number of months still.

While Sanwa will continue to produce equipment, there will be many items that will still have the ‘Airtronics’ name on the label as it was co-branded Sanwa/Airtronics for all world markets including the U.S. We wish the new U.S. distributor of Sanwa the best of luck with his endeavors.