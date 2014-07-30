Alien Aircraft “ArrowMaster Sport Bipe” Build-Along–Part 1

Our newest online Build-Along is referred to by its designer, Tom Herr, as the The Ultimate Sport Biplane! Owner/operator of Alien Aircraft, Tom has produced this impressive laser-cut, CAD designed biplane as a follow up to his very popular FunMaster 72 sport flyer. The ArrowMaster 55 is a tip of the hat to the classic retro Aeromaster design from years past. The new biplane builds quickly and test flights show it to be a real hotdog in the air. Contributor Rick Bell is busy at work and has sent us his first installment; check it out and stay tuned for more!

First step is to download the kit instructions from the Alien Aircraft website. It is very complete and easy to understand.

All the parts are well packaged and the quality of both the wood and the actual laser cutting is very good.

The kit also includes quality hardware all bagged for easy identification.

I really like the formed metal landing gear and cabane struts.

Here you see the laser cut parts still nested in the carrier sheet. Tom’s design is well thought out!

The parts match the drawings perfectly. The CAD design minimizes the parts count which speeds consruction.

Close up of the parts before gluing.

In no time the tail comes together.

Here are the vertical fin and rudder parts.

Again, no time at all is needed to glue the pieces together.

Once the parts are assembled they are sheeted with balsa to produce strong lightweight and warp-free surfaces.

Elevators being sheeted.

I laid a sheet of glass over the parts while the glued dried to ensure they were flat and warp free.

Here are the competed tail surfaces ready for hinging. But we’ll get to that after completing some more of the build.

Stay tuned!

Specifications

Model: ArrowMaster 55

Type: sport Biplane (Kit# K-505)

Designed By: Tom Herr

Mfg./Dist.: Alien Aircraft Corp.

Radio: 4 Channel minimum (5 Servos)

Wingspan = 55in.

Area = 996 Sq.in.

Weight = 7-8 Lbs.

Wing Load = 19.3 oz. / Sq. ft.

Power .65 – .90 2-stroke Glow; .70 – 1.10 Stroke, 15cc Gas Engine, or similar E-power

To see the next installment of this build-along series, click the link: http://www.modelairplanenews.com/blog/2014/07/22/workshop-build-along-2-alien-aircraft-arrowmaster-bipe-wings/