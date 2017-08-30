Aluminum Overcast — 19-Foot B-17 Flying Fortress

There’s giant scale, then there’s GIANT SCALE, and when an scale RC airplane gets close to 20 feet in span, we’re in a new category of BIG.

First flown in St. Margarethen, Austria by Peter (Peda) Pfeffer, this amazing scale B-17 has a 19 foot wingspan and is 14 feet long. Built from CDScaleDesigns plans, the Flying Fortress is powered by four VT 42 4-stroke gas engines, and weighs in at a whopping 187 pounds. Controlled by a Weatonic radio system the B-17 has scratch built retractable landing gear and operable flaps. Video courtesy of RCScaleAirplanes.



