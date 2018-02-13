On the occasion of his 95th birthday, we celebrate General Yeager and hope you’ll enjoy watching this interview from 2016 as much as we did. He is an amazing human being … they don’t make ’em like that anymore!
Featured Video
Man Subscribe Sidebar
Don't Miss
- RC Airplane Engine Assembly Video
- Video workshop Tip — Making Strong Splices in Balsa Sheeting
- Install a Smoke System in your RC Airplane
- Easy RV-4 Makeover Make your model your own
- Fabric Covering for Scale RC Airplanes — Video How To
- How To Make Scale 3 Panel Windshield Frames
- Monster Super Constellation Takes Flight
- Shop Tip: Balancing your Propeller
- Top Gun Video Interview from Warbird Alley
- Model Airplane Fuel Systems Made Easy
EF Subscribe Sidebar
Newsletter sign up Pardot Latest
THE MODEL MOTORSPORTS
AUTHORITY
Thank You
for signing up
Wait! Get 1 year of Model Air
Plane for only $24.95