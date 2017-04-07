Bat-Safe — Double-wall LiPo Charging Container

I know from personal experience how much smoke, fumes and fire can be produced when your charger malfunctions and over charges your LiPo battery pack. It is just too easy to become complacent and take LiPo packs for granted. I was lucky and nothing was damaged and no one was hurt by my little surprise, but I do now take everything about Lipo batteries very seriously. If you want to stack the deck in your favor, then give the Bat-Safe a look.

Measuring 12x9x7 inches, the Bat-Safe is a professionally designed and manufactured lipo charging solution that can be used to charge and store up to 12S 5Ah packs. Weighing only four pounds, the Bat-Safe has double wall construction, fire proof seals, a spring-loaded latch for securing the lid and a specially designed, airtight synthetic wire-way seal for the charging and balancing leads. Also included is a metal attachment bracket to safely support your charger. The lid features a special fire proof filter material and has 60 half-inch diameter openings that will let smoke and fumes out, but prevents any fire from escaping.

To use the Bat-Safe, you first remove the wire way seal from the lid by pulling on the extensions from inside the container. There seal has two halve and you place the charging and balance wires in between them and then insert the wires and the seal extensions into the opening in the lid from the outside.

Pull the wire way seal down into place and make sure it seats properly on the top and bottom. The fit is very tight making an airtight seal and prevents fire from escaping should your battery ignite. The metal charger attachment bracket has tabs that fit into the openings in the top of the lid and heavy duty Velcro fasteners are included to secure the bracket and your charger in place.

Price at only $59, the Bat-Safe is a great insurance policy against any faulty battery packs which could cause a lot of damage when you least expect it. Of course it is always very important to never charge or discharge your battery packs while they are unattended, even if you do use the Bat-Safe. With the tremendous amount of energy contained in RC hobby grade LiPo packs, you never want to take a chance. Safety first!

