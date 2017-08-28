Blade 360 CFX 3S BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From Blade:

The Blade® 360 CFX 3S BNF Basic offers a fantastic heli for intermediate pilots to step up into high performance aerobatics with the convenience of a performance tuned 3S power system without sacrificing optimized servo geometry, metal gear servos, and carbon fiber frame. The high-end and proven components of the 360 CFX platform provide intermediate heli pilots everything needed to step into this size of heli. Plus, it comes ready to go right out of the box with Bind-N-Fly convenience. All you have to do is charge and install a compatible 3S 3000mAh battery, bind the heli to your compatible 6+ channel transmitter, and start performing thrilling aerobatic maneuvers.

Proven Platform

The proven and popular 360 CFX platform is now widely accessible in a convenient 3S package.

Optimized Serve Geometry

Allows the pilot to take advantage of the flybarless unit by letting the servo inputs go directly to the swashplate with the least mechanical loss.

360mm Carbon Fiber Blades

Included carbon fiber main rotor blades provide clean and precise control

Metal Gear Tail and Cyclic Servos

The Spektrum servos for the cyclic and tail control feature robust metal gear movement and digital precision with a response speed to meet the demanding workload of flybarless mechanics.

Brushless Outrunner Motor

High-torque outrunner motor installed offers pro-level power and output for aerobatic performance that is sure to impress.

Fully assembled

BNF Basic completion gets pilots in the air in no time. Simply charge and install a 3S 3,000mAh battery and you’re performing impressive maneuvers.

Spektrum™ AR636A AS3X® Receiver

The pre-tuned AS3X receiver provides impressive control and flight performance.

Lightweight and Rigid

CNC aluminum and carbon fiber frame components offer a great blend of rigidity and durability while maintaining a lightweight profile.

Helical Main Gear

Strong helical gear provides consistent power and rotation, perfect for those looking to push the limits.

Belt-driven tail design

A belt driven collective pitch tail design provides rock solid tail performance and control.

Fiberglass Canopy

Simply standing still, the performance potential of the 360 CFX 3S is proven vividly in the brilliant color and high-gloss finish of the fiberglass canopy.

Needed to Complete:

6+ Channel Spektrum Air Transmitter

3000mAh 3S 11.1V 30C LiPo battery

Compatible 3S LiPo Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) Blade 360 CFX 3S Heli

(1) Spektrum AR636A AS3X Receiver

(1) Spektrum Metal Gear Tail and Cyclic Servos

(1) Blade Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) Blade 45A Brushless ESC

(1) User Manual

#BLH5050 – $499.99

Visit BladeHelis.com

See more posts about Blade