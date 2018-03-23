Blade Inductrix FPV + RTF With Headset Conversion [VIDEO]

From Blade:

The Blade® Inductrix® FPV + quadcopter is the next generation of micro FPV drones. Building on the success of the Inductrix and Inductrix Pro, this 8mm motor version comes ready to FPV right out of the box with zero fuss. With its integrated camera/video transmitter, Spektrum™ 4.3″ monitor with Digital Video Recording, and pre-installed LED tail light, it has everything you need and more for FPV fun. SAFE® technology makes flying simple while the ducted propeller design allows you to bounce off walls and objects without crashing! Innovative Meow Mode™ allows you to flip the quadcopter back upright after a crash by quickly reversing the motor direction. New altitude hold flight mode maintains the distance from the ground, providing an intuitive flight experience. The Ready-to-Fly version features a large capacity 500mAh battery for plenty of punch.

Needed to Complete:

Nothing! Everything you need is included in the box.

What’s in the box?

(1) Blade Inductrix FPV + RTF

(1) Spektrum Headset Conversion

(1) MLP6DSM Transmitter

(1) EDF Power System

(1) FPV Camera/Video Transmitter

(1) Spektrum 4.3″ Monitor with DVR and Mount

(1) 500mAh 1S LiPo Flight Battery

(1) USB Charger

(1) User Manual

Meow Mode™

Innovative Meow Mode™ will flip a crashed, upside down craft to an upright orientation at the push of a button, no more walk of shame! Just like a cat, the Inductrix FPV + will always land on its feet.

SAFE® Technology

Angle Mode: Keeps you flying fast and in control with renowned self-leveling

Altitude Mode: Maintains distance from ground while providing self-leveling, perfect for beginners

Agility Mode: Freshly tuned agility mode takes full advantage of the 8mm motors, with no self-leveling and full acrobatic capabilities

Power System

New power system is fed by a 1S 500mAh that drives new 8mm brushed motors and larger propellers for a much more powerful flight experience. The larger High-Current PH2.0 UM Connector delivers consistent current to motors and electronics for long, reliable flight times form 4-6 minutes.

Camera & Video Transmitter

Installed micro FPV camera is now smaller without sacrificing crisp and clear performance. The lightweight combo touts a 32 channel, 25mW video transmitter, a light and durable dipole antenna, and the 600 TVL camera has a 140° field of view.

NOTE: A HAM license is required to operate the Video Transmitter in North America

LED Tail Light

Installed LED tail light provides a vibrant indicator for line of sight flying, or flying with friends. With 5 colors to choose from, simply select which color suits you straight from the sticks on your transmitter.

Durable

Durable airframe and quiet ducted fans protect the motors and propellers from bumps and crashes, while the enclosed canopy fully protects the camera, video transmitter, and flight controller. With the Inductrix FPV +, crashes are stress-free.

DVR Monitor

Spektrum FPV monitor that features an integrated Digital Video Recorder (DVR). Pilots can now record their inflight FPV footage straight to a micro SD card, making sharing video from their favorite FPV flight simple and fun.

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: No assembly required

Approximate Flight Time: 4-6 Minutes

Battery: 500mAh 1S

Canopy/Body Material: Plastic

Channels: 5

Completion Level: Ready-to-Fly

Flying Weight: 48 grams (1.69oz)

Height: 1.97 in (50mm)

Length: 3.9 in (100mm)

Main Blade Material: Plastic

Main Frame Material: Plastic

Main Motor Type: Brushed

Main Rotor Head Type: Multi-Rotor

Skill Level: Level 1

Width: 3.9 in (100mm)

#BLH9600HA – $259.99

