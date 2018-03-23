Blade Inductrix FPV RTF With Headset Conversion [VIDEO]

From Blade:

When Jesse Perkins first flew the Inductrix® quadcopter, he knew that there was more to the experience yet to be unlocked. He mounted a small FPV camera and video transmitter, upgraded the motors, found a better battery and called it the Tiny Whoop™. Soon, thousands of Inductrix owners were flying in places they never thought possible! The new Inductrix FPV provides the freedom of flight in a fully ready-to-fly package as well as an FPV Ready Bind-n-Fly version. No soldering or 3D printing required! Enjoy a world you never knew existed when you are in the pilot’s seat of the Inductrix FPV!

The Inductrix® FPV from Blade® builds on the wildly popular platform and transforms it into an incredible FPV machine right out of the box. With its integrated 25mW video transmitter, FPV camera, high performance motors and large 200mAh battery, the Inductrix FPV is capable of flying in the smallest of places with ease. Enjoy the view as SAFE® technology makes flying simple and while the ducted propeller design allows you to bounce of walls and objects without crashing! Tthe Inductrix FPV comes out of the box with everything installed on the aircraft itself. All you need to get is a FPV monitor to completes the entire FPV experience! If you are looking for that immersive goggle experience, the headset adaptor can be purchased separately as well!

Engineered With SAFE™ Technology

SAFE (Sensor Assisted Flight Envelope) technology is a revolutionary electronic flight envelope protection system. This technology allows anyone to pick up the transmitter, put on the goggles and be successful flying FPV for the very first time. Its newly improved Stability mode allows for fast forward flight with the added weight of the FPV system. It prevents over controlling the aircraft and gives a confident feeling when maneuvering through tight spaces. The Agility mode has also been tuned for the high output motors and weight of the FPV system on board. It allows for aggressive forward flight and even some mild aerobatics.

Needed to Complete:

Nothing! Everything you need is included in the box.

What’s in the box?

Blade Inductrix FPV

Spektrum Headset Conversion

Spektrum 4.3 Inch FPV Video Monitor

Blade 25mW FPV Camera with Raceband

Blade MLP4DSM 4CH Transmitter and Smart Phone Holder

E-Flite 200mAh 1S 3.7V 45C LiPo Battery

USB LiPo Charger

User Manual

FPV equipped

The Inductrix FPV is equipped with a 25mW video transmitter capable of transmitter on Fatshark channels 1 through 8 and all Raceband channels so you can race several pilots at once. You can select channels from the easy to use button atop the body of the Inductrix. The camera is very lightweight and perfectly protected in the body housing. The antenna we’ve chosen for video transmission is a dipole and designed with durability in mind. Video range of the Inductrix FPV is nearly 100 yards line of sight and more than adequate to fly in any large building or home.

NOTE: A HAM license is required to operate the Video Transmitter in North America

High Performance Motors

The Inductrix FPV requires much more power to fly around with the added weight of the camera. It comes equipped with our high performance 14,300Kv motors!

Improved Flight Controller

We’ve tweaked the flight control system for better control in stability mode by allowing pitch to be applied even if the user demands even if throttle is full. Agility mode is now much more controllable too!

200 mAh Battery

Included is a large capacity 200 mAh battery so that you can fly upwards of 4 minutes.

Optional 4.3 inch FPV Monitor

The optional 4.3″ Spektrum FPV monitor is a perfect solution for FPV without having to pony up the cost of a full goggle system. The monitor is rechargeable via micro USB and has a 1.5hr run time before it needs to recharge. It is capable of receiving on 40 channels and can be clipped on your radio for hands free operation.

Optional Headset Adaptor

One of the best features about the optional 4.3″ monitor is that you can upgrade it to the full headset with the SPMVM430HA headset adaptor. This gives you an inexpensive way to have the immersive experience of a full goggle without breaking the bank.

LED Lighting

With brilliant white and red LED lighting illuminating each Inductrix FPV, it’s easy to follow friends while flying together or even see if the battery is getting low when they begin to blink. The lights are mounted inside each frame so they too will be protected in a crash.

Quiet Ducted Fans

Each rotor is housed in a true duct and is extremely quiet during flight. The benefit of using ducted fans instead of propellers is they fully protect the fans in a crash and prevents the Inductrix from causing any damage to walls and is safe enough to be caught by hand!

#BLH8500HA – $209.99

