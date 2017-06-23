Blade Stealth Conspiracy 220 FPV BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From Blade:

The Blade® Stealth Conspiracy™ is a freestyle/race-ready quadcopter for pilots who want an expertly-tuned aircraft straight out of the box. This model is a Limited Edition and upgraded version of the stock Conspiracy. A 4mm thick carbon fiber main frame delivers the lightweight durability every pilot needs. Powered by the Spektrum™ FC3207 F3 flight controller, you have the advantages of a lightning fast F3 processor, and the capability of fine-tuning each flight with Betaflight software. Motors have been upgraded to the new Thrust® 2206-2450Kv motor, while the ESCs have been boosted to 30 Amps with BLHeli software. The three progressive flight modes make learning to fly FPV easy. The onboard 700TVL CMOS camera paired with the 200mW video transmitter provide a clean video signal to compatible 5.8GHz headsets/monitors.

Limited Edition:

Based on the original Conspiracy 220, the blacked-out Stealth Conspiracy 220 offers significantly improved components while looking cooler than ever before.

Upgraded Brushless Motors:

The new Thrust 2206-2450Kv motors that propel this quad and strike a great balance between lightning fast speed and efficiency.

Spektrum F3 Flight Controller:

The Betaflight configurable F3 flight controller allows full PID tuning via micro USB and comes out of the box professionally tuned.

4S Power System:

Designed to host a 4S battery, this 5” racing drone screams around the track with batteries ranging from 1000-1550mAh.

Betaflight Configurable:

The flight controller comes pre-flashed and tuned with Betaflight firmware, yet allows a pilot to adjust all flight characteristics, modes, rates and gains to their preference.

Clean and Simple Power Distribution:

The newly designed power distribution board makes wiring and repairs a breeze. Simple connect (solder) both ESC power and signal wires directly to the power distribution board, and a single wire harness connects and to the flight controller. Remove one cable and the flight controller is disconnected.

30A BLHeli ESCs:

New Blade 30A ESCs provide smooth and reliable power to the motors and are rated for 40A bursts. BLHeli pass-through in the flight controller makes programming and tuning these ESCs easy with a USB cable and computer.

Carbon Fiber Frame:

4mm carbon fiber main frame offers impressive durability and lightweight rigidity. Top plate cutouts allow for easy access to the video transmitter. Designed for durability, the camera is slightly recessed behind the primary standoff posts. The black skirt encases all of the essential components.

Spektrum Telemetry Receiver:

Telemetry receiver pushes valuable flight log data, such as battery voltage and radio link health, to compatible Spektrum transmitters

Video Transmitter:

200mW transmitter provides reliable video in nearly every environment, perfect for racing and freestyle alike. This VTX also has pit mode. When you plug in your Stealth Conspiracy 220, the video transmitter will not power on until you press and hold the power button. This is perfect for flying with other people so you do not accidentally interfere with someone else’s video while they are in the air.

700 TVL Camera:

CMOS camera offers clean and crisp video.

Adjustable camera angle:

Adjust from 0° to 45° depending on how fast you want to go or your flying style.

Bind-n-fly Convenience:

Building an FPV racer from scratch can be daunting. The Stealth Conspiracy 220 BNF Basic provides simplicity and convenience; all you have to do is install a 4S battery, bind to your compatible Spektrum transmitter, and you’re off to the races.

#BLH02050 – $379.99

Visit BladeHelis.com

See more posts about Blade