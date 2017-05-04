Blade Theory XL 5″ BNF Basic Race Quad [VIDEO]

From Blade:

The Blade® Theory™ XL 5″ BNF™ Basic race quad is a stretched-X FPV racing drone ready to scream past the competition, with no building, tinkering, or tuning necessary. The stretched-X design offers impressive stability in fast forward flight, and the 4mm frame thickness stands up well to crashes… ideal for a racing drone. New 2206-2450kv Thrust® motors and the 30 amp BLHeli ESCs make every maneuver feel smooth and locked-in. The fully-configurable F3 flight controller comes pre-flashed with Betaflight firmware and professionally tuned. A 200mW video transmitter with power switch and 700VTL CMOS camera provide clean and reliable video in any environment, while staying friendly to other pilots. With all the most popular components in FPV racing, the Theory XL 5″ BNF takes the headache out of getting ready for a race, simply charge and connect a 4S battery, and you will be zooming through gates in no time.

Needed to Complete:

6+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® Transmitter

FPV Monitor or Headset

LiPo Battery

Suitable Charger

What’s in the box?

Blade Theory XL 5″ BNF Basic

User Manual

Stretched X Design

Longer than it is wide, this design offers better stability in fast forward flight, perfect for FPV racing when you are always flying forward.

Brushless Motors

The new Thrust 2206-2450Kv motors that propel this quad strike a great balance between lightning fast speed, torque and efficiency.

Spektrum F3 Flight Controller

The Betaflight configurable F3 flight controller allows full PID tuning via micro USB and comes out of the box professionally tuned. Lighting-fast loop times provide a quick, responsive and locked-in feel in the air. Connections for RGB serial LED’s give pilots the ability to brighten their Theory XL.

Clean and Simple Power Distribution

The newly designed power distribution board makes wiring and repairs a breeze. Simple connect (solder) both ESC power and signal wires directly to the power distribution board, and a single wire harness connects and to the flight controller. Remove one cable and the flight controller is disconnected.

30A BLHeli ESCs

New Blade 30A ESCs provide smooth and reliable power to the motors and are rated for 40A bursts. BLHeli pass-through in the flight controller makes programming and tuning these ESCs easy with a USB cable and computer.

Carbon Fiber Frame

4mm carbon fiber main frame offers impressive durability and lightweight rigidity. Top plate cutouts allow for easy access to the video transmitter. Designed for durability, the camera is slightly recessed and flanked by 2mm carbon fiber, while the motors are protected with additional carbon fiber.

Video Transmitter

200mW transmitter provides reliable video in nearly every environment, perfect for racing and freestyle alike. This VTX also has pitmode. When you plug in your Theory XL, the video transmitter will not power on until you press and hold the power button. This is perfect for flying with other people so you do not accidentally interfere with someone else’s video while they are in the air.

NOTE: A HAM license is required to operate the Video Transmitter in the U.S.

Spektrum Telemetry Receiver

Telemetry receiver pushes valuable flight log data, such as battery voltage and radio link health, to compatible Spektrum transmitters.

700 TVL Camera

CMOS camera offers clean and crisp video.

Adjustable Camera Angle

Adjust from 0° to 75° depending on how fast you want to go or your flying style.

4S Power System

Designed to host a 4S battery, this 5″ racing drone screams around the track with batteries ranging from 1000-1550mAh. (Available Separately)

Bind-n-Fly Convenience

Building an FPV racer from scratch can be daunting. The Theory XL BNF Basic provides simplicity and convenience; all you have to do is install a 4S battery, bind to your compatible Spektrum transmitter, and your off to the races.

Specs:

Approximate Flight Time: 3-4min

Battery: 1300 4S LiPo Battery (not included)

Channels: 6

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Flying Weight: 15.52 oz (440g)

Height: 1.57 in (40mm)

Length: 7.87 in (200mm)

Type: Multi-Rotor

Width: 7.08 in (180mm)

#BLH02150 – $379.99

