Blade Torrent 110 FPV BNF Basic [VIDEO]

The Torrent™ 110 FPV gives pilots the freedom to fly a powerful FPV racer, both indoors and out. Better yet, it fits in your pocket. This versatile 110mm FPV racer has propeller guards to make it safe and comfortable to fly inside, while the high torque brushless motors give it the authority to handle outdoor flight and epic freestyle maneuvers in any environment. The 2mm carbon fiber frame gives you the durability that you need to bump into walls or those tricky branches outside. A Beta flight configurable F3 flight controller offers full freedom to tune all PID characteristics to your personal preference, yet it comes out of the box professionally tuned. The 2S or 3S capable power system and 4-in-1 ESC give this racer the punch that every pilot searches for. A 150mW VTX provides clean and powerful video in any environment, while the 600TVL camera with 120 degree field of view let you see clearly in tight indoor spaces or out in the backyard. The Spektrum Telemetry Serial receiver gives valuable flight log feedback straight to your transmitter. Bind-N-Fly completion level allows the competitive racer and beginner to have a successful flight, right out of the box. Simply add a 3S 450mAh battery and bind it to your compatible Spektrum Transmitter.
Features:
- High torque 1104 brushless motors make this racer smooth and capable of thrilling maneuvers
- 3S capable power system makes this micro quad feel like a full sized racer outside, but can be tamed with a 2S battery for indoors
- 2mm carbon fiber main frame offers impressive durability and lightweight rigidity for this small platform.
- Powerful 150mW Video Transmitter for all environments, indoors and out
- 20x20mm BLHeli ESC offers simplicity, power and adjustability in a small profile
- Prop guards offer peace of mind while flying indoors and protect the motors, propellers, and frame in a crash.
- Betaflight Configurable: Fine tune flight characteristics for your individual style
- 600TVL Wide Angle camera offers 120 degree field of view
- Important flight log data is transmitted to your telemetry compatible Spektrum transmitter
- Make it yours with various color option parts that are available for the Torrent
Specs:
Approximate Flight Time: 3-4min
Battery: 450mAh 3S Lipo or 800mAh 2S Lipo (required)
Canopy/Body Material: Plastic
Channels: 6
Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic
Flying Weight: 120g
Height: 40mm
Length: 100mm
Main Blade Material: Plastic
Main Frame Material: Carbon
Main Motor Type: Brushless
Main Rotor Blade Length: 2″
Radio: 6+ channel DSM2/DSMX transmitter (required)
Telemetry: Yes
Type: Multi-Rotor
Width: 100mm
#BLH04050 – $199.99
