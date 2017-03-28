Blade Torrent 110 FPV BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From Blade:

The Torrent™ 110 FPV gives pilots the freedom to fly a powerful FPV racer, both indoors and out. Better yet, it fits in your pocket. This versatile 110mm FPV racer has propeller guards to make it safe and comfortable to fly inside, while the high torque brushless motors give it the authority to handle outdoor flight and epic freestyle maneuvers in any environment. The 2mm carbon fiber frame gives you the durability that you need to bump into walls or those tricky branches outside. A Beta flight configurable F3 flight controller offers full freedom to tune all PID characteristics to your personal preference, yet it comes out of the box professionally tuned. The 2S or 3S capable power system and 4-in-1 ESC give this racer the punch that every pilot searches for. A 150mW VTX provides clean and powerful video in any environment, while the 600TVL camera with 120 degree field of view let you see clearly in tight indoor spaces or out in the backyard. The Spektrum Telemetry Serial receiver gives valuable flight log feedback straight to your transmitter. Bind-N-Fly completion level allows the competitive racer and beginner to have a successful flight, right out of the box. Simply add a 3S 450mAh battery and bind it to your compatible Spektrum Transmitter.

Features:

High torque 1104 brushless motors make this racer smooth and capable of thrilling maneuvers

3S capable power system makes this micro quad feel like a full sized racer outside, but can be tamed with a 2S battery for indoors

2mm carbon fiber main frame offers impressive durability and lightweight rigidity for this small platform.

Powerful 150mW Video Transmitter for all environments, indoors and out

20x20mm BLHeli ESC offers simplicity, power and adjustability in a small profile

Prop guards offer peace of mind while flying indoors and protect the motors, propellers, and frame in a crash.

Betaflight Configurable: Fine tune flight characteristics for your individual style

600TVL Wide Angle camera offers 120 degree field of view

Important flight log data is transmitted to your telemetry compatible Spektrum transmitter

Make it yours with various color option parts that are available for the Torrent

Specs:

Approximate Flight Time: 3-4min

Battery: 450mAh 3S Lipo or 800mAh 2S Lipo (required)

Canopy/Body Material: Plastic

Channels: 6

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Flying Weight: 120g

Height: 40mm

Length: 100mm

Main Blade Material: Plastic

Main Frame Material: Carbon

Main Motor Type: Brushless

Main Rotor Blade Length: 2″

Radio: 6+ channel DSM2/DSMX transmitter (required)

Telemetry: Yes

Type: Multi-Rotor

Width: 100mm

#BLH04050 – $199.99

