First Flight! DC-3 Masterpiece

This stunning DC-3 done up in Flugfélag Íslands (Air Iceland) colors is the handiwork of Icelandic modeler Sturla Snorrason. A completely scratch-built project, the model features traditional wood construction and true aluminum parts, like the wing fairings made from aluminum plate. Two RCG 26cc gas engines power the 36-pound DC-3, while Best Pilots figures occupy the cockpit. Don’t miss the close-up of Sturla’s custom handmade landing gear toward the end of the video … they are a work of art in themselves! This DC-3 is truly a scale masterpiece.