First Flight! DC-3 Masterpiece

This stunning DC-3 done up in Flugfélag Íslands (Air Iceland) colors is the handiwork of Icelandic modeler Sturla Snorrason. A completely scratch-built project, the model features traditional wood construction and true aluminum parts, like the wing fairings made from aluminum plate. Two RCG 26cc gas engines power the 36-pound DC-3, while Best Pilots figures occupy the cockpit. Don’t miss the close-up of Sturla’s custom handmade landing gear toward the end of the video … they are a work of art in themselves! This DC-3 is truly a scale masterpiece.
Abzolutely amazing craftsmanship!
Awesome job!!!!!
Excellent!
Beautiful work! Wonderful to see what modelers in other places are doing. Stay 2 mistakes up with this fine plane!
Beautiful piece of work! The landing gear are incredible!
Good for you. Most beautiful plane and back ground.
I had the privilege of meeting Sturla in Reykjavik two years ago when this plane was in its infancy. He is a craftsman and a real nice guy. I am building his PBY and can only hope I can do half as good a job as he has. He is an artist of the highest order.
The craftsmanship is outstanding .IMHO however ,the flight speed and engine sounds greatly detract from an otherwise outstanding effort by a much better than average builder .Keep up the excellant work .
This is a remarkable pie e of art.
Impresionante…espectacular terminación y vuela con equipo de RC antiguo con antena ja ja Muy bueno!!!!
Re large, scale RC models of famous aircraft: Years ago, I had an idea I tried passing on to other aviation enthusiasts: I conceived the idea that the RC model aircraft community should get together and craft an accurate, scale model Bf109G, Focke-Wulf 190 or Japanese Zero. Then, arrange to have one of the great aces of WWII (This was years ago when they were still around and in good shape) fire a 12 gauge shotgun at said scale model of an enemy aircraft as it flew by. Why? So the newspapers could say the next day that (for example) Chuck Yeager shot down a Messerschmidt ONE MORE TIME.
Es un hermoso y romántico DC-3 quien no recuerda estos maravillosos modelos
I have been around RC aviation for quite a few years and have even had the privilege of being part of the crew on the larger planes that race in the giant scale RC racing series. We were race #313 & were known as the desert demons. We flew a P51 mustang with an 80″ wingspan and had a 200cc twin cylinder engine running on methanol and nitro. Some of the aircraft I have seen had some incredible craftsmanship, but none of them even came close to this DC-3. This has to be one of the most beautiful aircraft I have seen. And I would bet that it looks even better in person
Just want to point out that Sturla has his small website called rcsturla.com where you can see more pictures of the plane.
outstanding !!!!
Hello, good morning to all of you do not know me … my name is Linconl I’m from Brazil and I saw your DC3 video on the internet, could you answer some questions?
On your Home Page, you say:
“Model Specifications
Wingspan 142 “(360cm)
Length 97 “(248cm)
—-> Weight 40 LBS (18 kg)
Engines 2 x 26cc
On the website of the first flight the information is that it weighs 36kgs. The unit of measurement here in Brazil is Kilos and not pounds.
After all, he weighs 18 kilos or 36 kilos ??? So I built a model airplane and weighed 8 kilos put a RCGF 26cc and he looks 150 meters of runway for takeoff and climbed with great difficulty I had to climb it slowly because the engine seems not strong enough of thrust. You with all your experience in construction could pass me this information ???
Thanks
Follow the link from the photos–>
https://plus.google.com/102557391839444302854/posts/GTGirwRcUwP
Ok, it was made of lightweight plywood, its weight was 8 kgs. 26cc engine, 18×8 propeller