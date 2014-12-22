Museum-Scale PBY Catalina

We love flying boats, and this impressive, 13-foot-span PBY Catalina is an exquisite replica! Designed and built by Icelandic modeler Sturla Snorrason , this 1/8-scale PBY Catalina is powered by two Quadra 35cc gas engines spinning 16 x 8 3-blade Graupner props and weighs in at 48.5 pounds. Even the retracts are scratch-built! Unfortunately this model has since crashed (see video below), but we have no doubts that Sturla is working on another scale beauty! Thanks to Dabb for taking this video and sharing it on YouTube. If you’d like to build your own PBY, Sturla offers plans, landing gear, cowl and more on his website, www.rcsturla.com.