DonTypond
I knew Don in the early 80’s. I think he worked for Petit Paint. 35 years later he just poped into my mind. Googled his name to find this. I remember his kindness and talent.
Ben DiGregorio
Hello Mr Digregorio. I just learned a little about this talented gentleman Don Typond today.Sorry to hear of his passing. I’m trying to learn to paint rc pilot figures and after posting something on the rcroup web site, I was informed Mr. Typond did an excellent vhs video on the very subject of painting rc pilot figures. Was wondering if you know anything of this video,by any chance knew of a way to acquire a copy of this, or know anybody that does. Appreciate any and all help you can give me in trying to acquire a copy of Mr. Typond’s talented work. Thank you. Bill Schaare, Clinton Michigan
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
