Exclusive — Top Flite Gold Edition Giant Scale P-47 Thunderbolt Razorback — Sneak Peek

MAN is now working on the newest Giant Scale Warbird ARF from Hobbico the long awaited P-47 Thunderbolt.



This Razorback version has the same great quality and design engineering as the rest of the giant warbirds in the series and our contributor Rick Bell is busy at work assembling the Jug! Here are a few pix Rick sent of the project which just started this past weekend.

Sturdy support for the tail feathers, here are the tubes in place before the stabs are installed.

The stabilizer halves slide onto the aluminum tubes and then are epoxied into place.

The tailwheel steering uses a pull-pull cable setup and has its own servo.

The electric powered Robart tailwheel unit is a drop in fit.

I needed to cut a notch in the fuselage so the tail wheel would retract without interference.

Even though I’m using a DLE 61 gas engine to power the mighty Jug, I did cut the battery hatch, (intended for the electric version), free so that I could hide the switches and other components that are normally installed on the side of the fuselage.

I installed the switches for both the receiver and ignition system in a convenient location under the battery hatch.

Here the throttle and choke pushrods are adjusted and attached to the carburetor. Note the outer sleeves for the throttle and choke pushrods are installed and will be cut flush with the firewall. The engine standoffs included with the DLE 61 engine are the correct length for the P-47.

Watch for more updates on this impressive build!