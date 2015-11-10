Xiro Xplorer Drones

From Xiro:

The Xiro Xplorer provides Hobbico with a solid product offering ideal for two vastly different markets. For current and would-be pilots, it’s an easy-to-master fast-track to flying success. For videographers and photographers, it’s an exceptionally easy-to-use aerial platform equipped with a wide and sophisticated range of creative tools.

The 5.8GHz transceiver offers the flexibility of three skill level settings, as well as push-buttons that make takeoffs, landings and return to home trips easy and virtually effortless. Mounting a smartphone for iOS or Android™ provides a sharp, clear FPV (First Person Video) viewpoint and an easily referenced display of flight data. Pilots can also take advantage of “Follow me” and “Circle around me” flight modes to shoot flawless, 360° selfies.

Xplorers also make it easy for pilots to achieve stunning visual images with ease. Pilots can activate position and altitude holds simply by releasing the sticks for sustained, stable hovering. And with the sophisticated Waypoints system, pilots can program up to sixteen locations in advance – ideal for creating complex action sequences or a riveting collection of static images.

With a diagonal of 350 mm (approximately 13.75 inches), Xplorers are among the largest in the company’s growing drone selection.

The Xplorer V is a complete package that includes the assembled drone, a video-stabilized 3-axis camera gimbal and a high-quality HD video/still camera. The Xplorer G includes a 3-axis gimbal, leaving camera equipment to the pilot’s preference. The basic Xplorer requires a camera and gimbal, giving the pilot maximum cost and equipment control.

All Xplorer drones include:

The assembled drone

Factory-installed brushless power system

Wi-Fi capable, 5.8GHz transceiver with holder for iOS or Android smartphone

Smartphone-programmable 16-point Waypoints system

Takeoff/Landing and Return-to-Home button

GPS Auto-Pilot with Position and Altitude Hold & Hovering

Three automatic fail-safes

Beginner, Amateur & Professional skill settings

3S, 5200mAh “Smart” LiPo battery

Intelligent chargers for Smart Battery pack & controller

Spare props, tools

Additional Xplorer G & V features:

“Follow me” and “Circle around me” flight modes

3-axis, video-stabilized camera gimbal with vibration absorbers

Wi-Fi range extender

Xplorer V only features:

HD 1080p video/14.4 megapixel still digital camera

Two 3S, 5200mAh “Smart” LiPo batteries

Specifications:

Diagonal Dimension (all): 350 mm (13.75 in)

Weight: 995 g (2.19 lb), basic Xplorer; 1.22 kg (2.65 lb) Xplorer G & V

Require: app (all); GoPro Hero 3 or 4 Camera (Xplorer G) & gimbal plus camera (basic Xplorer)

XIRE0100 Xiro Xplorer (basic). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $499.99

XIRE0200 Xiro Xplorer G w/3-Axis Gimbal for GoPro®. . . $699.99

XIRE0300 Xiro Xplorer V w/3-Axis Gimbal & HD Camera. $799.99