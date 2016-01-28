Airnest App Now Compatiable With DJI Phantom 3 Standard, 4K, And The Inspire 1 Pro [VIDEO]

From Airnest:

As competition heats up for the best drone apps in the market, Airnest announced today that its best-selling app is now available for the DJI Phantom 3 Standard, 4K, and the Inspire 1 Pro for a promotional rate of $9.99 USD.

The app is currently the only third-party app available for these three drones as DJI only began allowing partners to develop apps for them earlier this month. The update doubles the number of drones Airnest is compatible with to six. Airnest also works with the DJI Phantom 3 Pro and Advanced models, as well as the DJI Inspire 1.

“So many first-time drone operators bought the Phantom 3 Standard over the holidays and we’re thrilled to offer our app so they can start getting the shots they want right out of the box,” Ben Brautigam, co-founder and CEO of Airnest, said. “On the flip side, we’re excited to see what pro-level drone pilots will do with our app and the Inspire 1 Pro when they’re freed up from the hassles of flying and can focus solely on the perfect shot.”

With Airnest, users can plan a flight and launch into the air in just three easy steps. Once airborne, the drone follows the flightpath and captures high resolution photos or video on its memory card.

While other autopilot software is available for drones, reviewers said it’s the most intuitive and simplest design on the market. “I have been so happy with this app. Beyond simple to use. So easy I’ve even let my four-year-old draw the flight path with his finger and hit start,” one App Store reviewer said.