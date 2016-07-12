It’s the height of summer, and the flightline (and everyone’s nerves!) are starting to really heat up. What are the top flying-field etiquette tips you’d like to share with your fellow RC pilots? Here’s a start …

If more than two planes are airborne, please follow the pattern.

Always return the tools you borrow (or bring your own!).

Clean up after yourself (your mom/wife does not work here!).

Please announce when you’re taking off, landing, etc.!