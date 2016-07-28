It’s Showtime! RC Wing Walkers

This video of Richard Rawle’s twin 1/3-scale showplanes outfitted with RC wing walkers will make your day! The formation flight of the Breitling Boeing Stearmans features Richard and Steve Holland on the sticks, with Sharon Stiles operating the animated 30% wing walkers. Each wing walker is fully operational, with five servos that allow them to move their hands, legs, heads and even flip in their harnesses. Our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for taking and sharing this fantastic clip.