Half Scale Saab JAS 39 Gripen Takes Flight — Video

World’s Biggest RC Turbine Jet

There’s big and there’s BIG!!! This new RC turbine powered jet aircraft is the work of Frank Schroeder who has posted several images online covering its construction. It is a 1/2-scale Saab JAS 39 Gripen and it is 279.53 inches long and weighs in at an amazing 260.15 pounds!



With a thrust output of 220.46 pounds it has 18 liters (just under 5 gallons). Certainly at the upper range of the Large Aircraft Association’s regulations, this amazing jet is amazing to watch fly. You all had lots to say after seeing the video. Thanks to Patrice G. for sharing this video.