NATO Tornado

This gorgeous model of the NATO Luftwaffe Tornado “Tiger” is incredible, complete with functional sweep wings. We thank RCHeliJet for taking this great video at the Airtistica Airshow in Raron, Switzerland, earlier this month. If you have more information on this jet’s builder/pilot, please share in the comments! Meanwhile, if you aren’t familiar with Tornados, we learned that they were developed and built by Panavia Aicraft (a British/German/Italian consortium) and first flew in 1974. It was used by the Royal Air Force, Italian Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force during the Gulf War, during which the Tornado conducted many low-altitude penetrating strike missions.