One of a kind Soviet bomber takes flight

Built and flown by Rainer Mattle, this monster 99-pound model is powered by six 15cc ASP gas engines and an electric pusher motor. Built up from wood, the 16-foot-span plane is also equipped with 16 servos, brakes, and steerable nose wheels and can be disassembled into six modules for easier transport. Kalinin K-7 might be just what you’re looking for! With a wingspan close to that of a B-52, only one full-size K-7 was ever built, and it crashed after seven flights due to a tail boom structural failure, so it’s doubtful you’ll run into another RC version at the next giant-scale fly-in. Thanks to RCHeliJet for taking a video of this monster model at the recent Hausen Am Albis event in Switzerland.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
That was amazing! What an awesome build, that is a beautiful plane and to see it fly is icing on the cake, it would be great to see it fly in person, I am a good builder but there are folks out there that are simply the best! Keep bringing us thier work, It never gets old.
Notwithstanding the blood, sweat and tears that must have gone into this build, this is one ugly aeroplane; the fate of the original speaks volumes! Proof that, given enough power, even mom’s ironing board can fly.
You are soooo right on that Frank!
Of course we can’t blame the modeler that his subject was so grotesque, he did a great job of bringing it to fruition.
Did you notice that a front view of that thing looks like a skull with wings and pontoons?
Other than fidelity to scale, do you think that the pusher motor was needed?
Great job Rainer!
Good spot Alicia! That front view is something sinister; a real Halloween aeroplane.
And you are absolutely right about the skill of the modeller in bringing this project to flying status – that must have been a true labour of love! Looking at the aerodynamics (?) of this beast, this project could easily have failed without true dedication and skill.
I think the only ‘Pusher’ required would be the one to force passengers inside!
People can say whatever they will about this airplane, but watching it fly was way cool. It doesn’t look like the easiest plane to fly due to its design, But Rainer flew it well. And how he managed to taxi it back was awesome. Does anybody know when the original was built?
When I first looked at this plane I got the impression that it must have been built from cinder blocks. Once I saw it in the air I thought it had similar moments to a CL combat plane, mostly all wing with short coupling. It reminds me of Northrop’s first “flying wing” but boxier and then there’s that landing gear!
Only a mother could love ugly! What a fantastic build!
Almost looks like it was designed by a house builder not any type of aeronautical engineer. Has to be, aerodynamically, the dirtiest airplane ever built.
Holy smokes! What a well executed project. Quite a flight. I’ve seen pictures of the prototype in history books and always thought it was a joke – sorta like that plane in the ‘Indiana Jones Search for the Ark’ movie(Which I’m sure someone[No, not me!] is considering building). What a wonderment; sounds great too.
Could the builder have chosen anything uglier to build? It must be a great 3-D flier as well! Laughing-Out-Loud!
AWESOME!!! I do love unusual airplanes!