One of a kind Soviet bomber takes flight

Built and flown by Rainer Mattle, this monster 99-pound model is powered by six 15cc ASP gas engines and an electric pusher motor. Built up from wood, the 16-foot-span plane is also equipped with 16 servos, brakes, and steerable nose wheels and can be disassembled into six modules for easier transport. Kalinin K-7 might be just what you’re looking for! With a wingspan close to that of a B-52, only one full-size K-7 was ever built, and it crashed after seven flights due to a tail boom structural failure, so it’s doubtful you’ll run into another RC version at the next giant-scale fly-in. Thanks to RCHeliJet for taking a video of this monster model at the recent Hausen Am Albis event in Switzerland.