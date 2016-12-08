Hyperion 900x250
6 Comments

  1. Whit

    That P-61 Black Widow is my favorite twin, gorgeous model.

    Whit

  2. Manukumar

    Wow supper

  3. Paul

    I have the C-47 with 2 .40 OS engins

  4. Mark Rittinger

    P61 did it right…landing with throttle, not ele.

  5. Pat Cannon

    After watching all of these, I’m convinced that I need a new radio. Mine just won’t do those. hahahahahahhaha

    Pat

  6. Dave Scott

    Half of those roller coaster approaches are perfect examples of too much expo and the “wet noodle” control effect

