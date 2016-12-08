Landing a scale warbird can be tricky, especially if it’s a heavy-metal, multi-engine bomber or transport aircraft. In this compilation, the father and son video team of Pete and Dean Coxon highlight some terrific bomber landings they’ve captured at RC events throughout the United Kingdom. Enjoy!
That P-61 Black Widow is my favorite twin, gorgeous model.
Whit
Wow supper
I have the C-47 with 2 .40 OS engins
P61 did it right…landing with throttle, not ele.
After watching all of these, I’m convinced that I need a new radio. Mine just won’t do those. hahahahahahhaha
Pat
Half of those roller coaster approaches are perfect examples of too much expo and the “wet noodle” control effect