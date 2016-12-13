Unfortunately it happens to even the best pilots and planes: an encounter with terra firma (or another aircraft) that doesn’t quite go as planned. RCScaleAirplanes compiled footage of 2016’s terrible crashes as well as some pretty heroic landing saves in this video. The Corsair saves at 3:40 and 4:20 are our favorites! What’s yours?
So many radial engined planes flying in high wind conditions. Braver than I am, but then again Europe can be pretty windy.
VERY VERY INTERESTING AND GREAT AIRCRAFT
Reduced to kit form at the flying field! Yeah, I’ve re-kitted a few planes and it’s heart-breaking every time. If I had to choose I’d pick the corn-harvesting F-4U as a “favorite”. It took an objective, unblinking eye to capture such morbidly spectacular footage. Good editing too.