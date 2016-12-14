On this Day in Aviation – Happy Birthday Jimmy Doolittle

Anyone who is interested in aviation knows the name Jimmy Doolittle. A Congressional Metal of Honor recipient, Doolittle was a true American aviation pioneer.

James Harold “Jimmy” Doolittle was born on this day, December 14, 1896, and became a Reserve officer in the USAAC. Doolittle was recalled to active duty during World War II and was awarded the CMH award for his courage and leadership as the commander of the Doolittle Raid. This long range retaliatory air raid on Tokyo was executed only weeks after the devastating Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was eventually promoted to Lieutenant General and commanded the 12th Air Force over North Africa, the 15th Air Force over the Mediterranean, and the 8th Air Force over Europe. He passed away on September 27, 1993.