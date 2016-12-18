Hyperion Antenna/Camera+VTX Overview

Brought to you by our friends at Hyperion!

This post is geared for the review of different antenna types and how they might benefit each First-Person View (FPV) application differently, in the terms of long-range, compactness, and versatility in surrounding radio frequency (RF) backgrounds. Furthermore, in this overview we’ll touch-base on All-In-One (AIO) integrated Camera+VTX systems too, as each camera system offers a unique benefit for a multitude of applications (either by RF output, size, and antenna type).

For example: Mini brushed quadcopters like the Hyperion X 100 Quad might benefit from a lightweight and small whip antenna on the VTX in conjunction with either a helical or double-rhombic antenna on the VRX base-station, or just a All-In-One integrated Nano camera with whip antenna for indoor flying.

This post will work as overview summary on all types of Hyperion Antenna & AIO Camera+VTX’s we offer. Here we’ll outline the Pro’s and Con’s for each items application i.e., Short-range, Long-range, Versatility, Micro quad short-range (100~200m), Micro quad long-range FPV( via AIO 100mw+ output micro camera+VTX, or Antenna combinations).

Hyperion AIO Mini Camera with 25mw/150mw Selectable VTX





Pros: Good for long-range micro flying



Hyperion Mini Camera w/ 25mw VTX – Whip Antenna



Best Application: Good for short-range indoor micro flying

Hyperion Nano 600TVL Camera w/ built-in 5.8gHz 25mW 16CH VTX





Cons: Only 16Chs.

Best matched antenna: Good for extremely small/lightweight/fragile setups.

Hyperion 5.8GHz 9.3dbi RHCP Helical Antenna



Pros: Good for VTX.



Pros: Double-Rhombic internal design (better than a flat patch antenna)

Best matched antenna: Good for VTX.







Pros: Lightweight and smaller, compared to Cloverleaf.

Cons: Stiff coaxial wire. (We offer Straight and 90degree elbow-bend versions)

Best matched antenna: Indoor, short-range setups



5.8GHz Cloverleaf Antenna Set



