Santa just upgraded from Donner and Blitzen to a custom drone! In this video YouTuber Casey Neistat uses a drone to pull himself, dressed as asnowboarding Santa, and even shows him using the drone to “fly” himself over a house. Kids, don’t try this at home!
Santa Gets a New Ride!
Really cool. Would be neat to build and do that
Put some red lights on it, and you have a modern-day Rudolph! Rudolph the red-lighted drone! Just having some fun. I’m actually thrilled to see the old 1960s Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer with Burl Ives singing still being shown after all these years.
Hate to be the one to say this but the FAA is gonna have a field day with this one.
Al in New Zealand…
Absolutley insane!!!but great & not on US soil either…A bit like the guy with the Hover board…Ride On..as with AC/DC…..