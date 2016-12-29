Nick Ziroli Plans Expands — Adds Several Popular Designer Plans to the Ziroli Lineup

Recently, Nick Ziroli Jr., owner operator of Ziroli Giant Scale Plans, acquired all the Jim Pepino plans from Henry Budzynski, who had taken over Scale Plans and Photo Service from Jim and Ann Pepino in 2008. With this acquisition, Nick has added over 90 sets of plans from various designers which include several , WW 1, WW 2, and civilian aircraft.

These Designer Scale Plans include plans from Jim Pepino, Dick Katz, George Marsden, M. Mecklengurg, Dick Graham, Fred Kula, Jack Swift, R.Pattison and George Jandan.

Also, after 30 years of serving the giant scale warbird enthusiast, Roy Vaillancourt of Vailly Aviation will also be passing on all his drawings and tooling to Nick Ziroli as well. Nick will be taking possession as of Jan 1, 2017.



Roy commented: “To all our loyal customers and followers we thank you for years of kind words and your understanding and loyalty to my designs. I hope they serve you well. I have known Nick Sr for almost 40 years now and he was the one who helped me get started in the business back in 1986. He and my dad worked together for a while back in the early 80’s and it was here that I met Nick sr. I have known Nick Jr for nearly his entire life and have done business with him for a long time over these past 30 years, too. Nick will be taking possession of the plans and parts as of Jan 1, 2017. Please contact Nick Ziroli Plans for orders after that date.



Roy will not stop modeling, his wife Nancy and he are just stopping their day to day business stuff. Roy says that, “without Nancy’s help, support, love and understanding this adventure would not have been possible. We both have enjoyed the time talking to fellow modeling enthusiast from around the world. Nancy and I have traveled to many amazing places and made many great acquaintances and friends over the years all because of “model aviation”. I shall keep a portion of the web site up to add more articles. I will act as a “technical” consultant for customers for the next year as they build etc. Contact me by way of e-mail for advice or just to share info and chat. 1-631-732-4715; www.vaillyaviation.com. It will be nice to return to modeling as a hobby with no dead lines etc. Once again, Nancy and I thank you all for a long list of great friends and great experiences.“

Roy intends to continue to design, build and fly etc. As he develops new designs he will provide Nick with his new stuff, letting Nick handle the business side of things.

–Roy and Nancy Vaillancourt

For more information on Ziroli Plans, check out Nick’s website at:

https://ziroligiantscaleplans.com