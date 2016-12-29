MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Enjoy Winter Flying — Installing Skis on your RC Airplane

Gerry Yarrish
December 29, 2016
Featured News
Comments
Enjoy Winter Flying — Installing Skis on your RC Airplane

With the winter season coming, now is the perfect time to extend your flying season by adding some Du-Bro easy to install snow skis to your RC airplane. In a matter of minutes you can make the swap from wheels to skis using only a couple of common shop tools. Packaged in single (Nose Wheel) and Dual (Main Gear) packaging, there’s a set of skis perfect for any RC plane.

Here a workshop tip video to show how easy it really is to fly off of the white stuff!

Photos by MAN contributor Ken Park

skis2

In use with any sport airplane with trike gear, or as shown here with a tail dragger, you can enjoy winter flying easily without much effort in the workshop. Even in relatively deep show, the Du-Bro skis keep your airplane going!

dubro-skis

dub825_a0

Made of rugged molded plastic, each package includes all the hardware to install them on your model’s landing gear.

For more information on these and other Du-Bro Products CLICK HERE!

 

 

Updated: December 29, 2016 — 12:19 PM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2016
WordPress Lightbox Plugin