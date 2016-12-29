Enjoy Winter Flying — Installing Skis on your RC Airplane

With the winter season coming, now is the perfect time to extend your flying season by adding some Du-Bro easy to install snow skis to your RC airplane. In a matter of minutes you can make the swap from wheels to skis using only a couple of common shop tools. Packaged in single (Nose Wheel) and Dual (Main Gear) packaging, there’s a set of skis perfect for any RC plane.

Here a workshop tip video to show how easy it really is to fly off of the white stuff!



Photos by MAN contributor Ken Park

In use with any sport airplane with trike gear, or as shown here with a tail dragger, you can enjoy winter flying easily without much effort in the workshop. Even in relatively deep show, the Du-Bro skis keep your airplane going!

Made of rugged molded plastic, each package includes all the hardware to install them on your model’s landing gear.

