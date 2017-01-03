10 Field & Bench Tips

With time, experience and lots of trial and error, we RC modelers all learn good way to do accomplish workshop tasks and/or flying field repairs. The simplest things can often make the biggest difference. Be sure to leave comments about your favorite field or bench trick or tip.
1 Charged Battery ID
If you have a bunch of battery packs you use over and over, knowing which ones are charged and which are not can get confusing. An easy way to identify packs is to place a small ID sticker on the packs after you charge them. Once you’ve used the pack for a flight, peel the sticker off so you’ll know it’s in need of a recharge.
2 Propeller Safety Tips
To prevent accidents, full-size aircraft are equipped with propellers that have brightly colored tips. Do the same with your model airplane propellers. Mask off the tips and spray on some bright yellow or white to make the prop tips more visible while it’s spinning. The finger you save might be your own!
3 Small Parts Sticker
When building (or repairing) a model, it is sometimes hard to place a wooden part properly inside a narrow fuselage. An easy way to do this is to use a sharp awl as a “part sticker.” Now, simply add glue to the part, stick it with the “part sticker” and guide it into position.
4 Emergency Screwdriver
It never fails that whenever you need a specific tool for the job, you’ll find that tool anywhere but where you need it. If you find yourself in need of a common, straight-blade screwdriver, you can always take a modeling blade and place it backwards in its handle. The exposed part of the blade can now be used to tighten that screw.
5 Throw-away Epoxy Mixing Pad
While mixing epoxy, use a pad of Post-It notes for the mixing surface. Then after applying the adhesive to the model, simply throw the used note away and you’re ready to mix some more adhesive. No clean up required.
6 Easy Control Surface Alignment
When you install and adjust your pushrods, it is better and easier to do if you lock your control surfaces in their neutral positions. Use a pair of coffee mixing sticks and a couple of clamping clothespins to keep the surfaces from moving.
7 Easy Clevis Keepers
If a clevis were to pop off one of your model’s control horns, you could lose control and crash. A simple and cheap way to prevent this from happening is to add a clevis keeper. Simply slice a thin section from some model fuel tubing and slip it over the clevis. It will act like an O-ring and keep the clevis securely in place without binding.
8 Handy Clamp
There are a hundred tasks in modeling during which you simply need a third hand. Soldering connectors to wire leads is a good example. In a pinch, you can use a pair of pliers with its handles wrapped with a rubber band. The pliers are heavy enough to act as a steady base and the rubber band provides enough clamping force to hold delicate items without damaging them.
9 Simple Building Board
You don’t need a complete building bench or table to build model airplanes; just use a straight piece of pine board. But to make it easier to insert pins to hold the wood parts in place while the glue dries, get some cheap Peel-n-Stick cork sheeting from a hardware store or a convenience shop and stick them to the building board. Place your plans on top and protect it with some clear kitchen wrap or wax paper. Should the cork get damaged or you get some glue on it, simply peel the cork away and replace it with a new piece.
10 Sheet Separator
If you build from plans or kits, you have to cover your model. Often, it is very difficult to separate the covering film from its backing sheet so you can iron it into place. The easiest way to do this is to apply strips of masking tape to each side and use them as pull tabs to separate the two thin layers of plastic.
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need more of these type of articles. Good job.!!!
Good tips been using most of them for years.
Instead of stickers on the battery packs being charged; use a bag clip like you find on a loaf of bread. Put the clip on while you are charging; take it off when you put it in the aircraft.
I use (and re-use) really small clothes pins, available at any craft store or the craft section of Wal-Mart. I paint some green for charged & some red for discharged. They’re small enough that they don’t take up much room in my battery box.
Now like Paul said, this is what is needed in a larger “how to” section of the magazine, if not the whole magazine.
Great ideas, with one exception. I would definitely not clamp bare pliers onto main battery leads without some protection. Even duct tape over the jaws would help insulate them against shorts.
Charge status, Michaels has mini clothes pins, paint red ones for “need to be charged” and green ones for “good to fly”. a pack of 20 are $4.
I have used Tip #2 for years and every new pilot that I teach hears from me just how simple but essential this little safety method really is. Even at slow RPMs, the prop is hard to see and it does not care if your flesh and bone are in the way. Bottom line, you lose every time if your body and a spinning prop try to share the same space!
A very good collection of useful ideas. I’ve used an awl for a parts sticker and it works well. However I’ve gone back to using the tip of my trusty modeling knife pushed in at an angle. The part stays in place better without twisting off if you bump a side or former while putting the part into place in tight quarters.
I simply wrap a rubber band around charged packs. Remove band prior to flight, battery without band needs charging.
An even easier way to track your battery’s charge: slip a rubber band around the cells up near the leads to indicate the battery is charged, then roll it down to the other end to indicate a used battery. Partially used? Put the band in the middle.
out of the 10 tips I learned 9 NEW things. Thanks alot.
Mixing epoxy on post-it paper is not a good idea, the paper absorbes the hardener more than the epoxy disturbing the mixing quantity.
Another way to differentiate a charged Lipo from a used one is to use those same clamping cloths pins mentioned above. If you’re really ambitious you can paint a few red and a couple green and attach the green ones to those packs that you’ve charged and once you’re done with a flight attach a red one when you remove your pack from your plane. The cloths pins have a nice groove in them so they stay attached to the wiring from the pack nicely and tend to not fall off.
I also use small clothespins to flag lipo charged status – doesn’t matter the color. When I finish charging a pack I put a pin on it. When I get to the field, if a pack has a pin on it: it’s charged. No pin = used. That way, if a clothespin falls off I assume: used pack. Avoids guessing. (BUT, before I install ANY pack, I do a charge check, just to double down.)
Don’t forget to balance the propeller, particularly after painting the tips as in suggestion #2.
I use the lid from a personal size yogurt container to mix my epoxy. After the epoxy hardens, simply flex the lid and the epoxy pops right off. I keep several lids so while one is hardening I can use another.
When I charge my battery I wrap a rubber band around it. When I use the battery to fly, I remove the rubber band
The post it note mixing is a good idea. I use single serving fruit cups or pudding cups. Not only do I get a tasty snack, but I get a mixing cup also! You can also reuse it, just pop out the old dried glue and you are ready to use it again.
A friend of mine had the problem of losing track of which flight batteries were full charged and which ones had already been used. It cost him an airplane one day when he started to fly with a pack that was already mostly discharged. He solved this problem by having two battery boxes – one green and one red. When he finishes a flight, he takes the battery out the plane and puts it into the red box. When the green box is empty and the red one is full, he goes home. This eliminates the need for stickers or other markings to try to keep track of which battery is which.
I use a 2ft. by 4ft. ceiling tile on a board to build on, works great.
For batteries I use small Velcro labels marked “charged” and “discharged”. Works great!
I use soft drink 12 pack cartons cut up into 4″x4″ squares to mix epoxy.