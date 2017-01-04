AXi Sailplane Long Motors

From Esprit Tech:

Our line of AXi Sailplane motors keeps growing. Take a look at series Long motors. These new motors fit great in narrow fuselages!

AXi’s new, 38mm motors will outlast the competition while making great power. AXi have added large diameter radial bearing to support the longer rotor and four (4) separate bearing sets along the main shaft for smoother operation. High quality windings and the best quality magnets make for a motor capable up to 1000 Watts.

