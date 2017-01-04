Jeti Electronic Ignition Kill Switch 15V/6A SP 06 Opto

From Esprit Tech:

The SPS 06 Opto from Jeti is a single pole electronic switch operated with your transmitter. The advantage of an electronic switch is that it offers a virtual unlimited on/off cycle, unlike mechanically operated switches.

The control signal is optically (Opto) separated from the control system/receiver and ignition battery.

The SP 06 is designed for 0.1-16V input and supports up to 6A continuous current or 8A burst current for your connected devices. This unit is most suitable for any of the auxiliary functions like ignition, lights or camera shutter, which you might be operating directly from any battery pack.

The faceplate contains an integrated LED to indicate the ON/OFF status of the switch. Please note that SP 06 does not include a regulator. Output voltage is equal to input voltage.

#JETISWSP06O – $25.00

