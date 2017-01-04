opale-paramodel-pilot

From Esprit Tech:

When it came time to design a pilot for our Backpack XL and Trike XL, we knew that we were going to need to start from the ground up. The mechanical constraints, resistance of the materials, and the pilots behavior take on a whole new dimension when it’s being designed to handle a 5m (16.4ft) wing.

Opale looked to the human skeleton for inspiration when developing the full articulated body for Tom. Tom’s body is built from aerospace grade composite materials for durability and light weight. This allows for better crash absorption while maintaining the highest level of realism for scale flying. The legs, arms, and head are all able to move separately in order to help prevent damage from impact with the ground.

A pilot this realistic requires a harness with the same quality standards. The geometry has been optimized to achieve that highest possible pilot flexibility with the most convenient installation methods. All of the straps are easily unclipped, making installation of Tom much easier than ever before. A dedicated pocket in front allows you to easily grab the harness for a manual launch. A rescue parachute handle and 2 brake handles, very similar to those used in full scale, are also provided.

A removable compartment now resides under the legs allowing you to carry up to 11 lbs. (5kg) of ballast to keep the CG optimal. The rear compartment allows you to add 2 batteries up to 6S 6000mAh, allowing for astonishing flight times.

Included:

(1) Pilot Tom Frame w/Jumpsuit

(1) Harness Set

(2) High Torque Servos

(2) Steel Buckles 4mm

(1) Ballast Set 1kg

(1) Hardware Package

Suggested Equipment:

(2) HS-805MG servo (control arms)

(2) HS-645MG servo (speedbar)

(1) Paraglider Electronic Servo Mixer

$499.00

