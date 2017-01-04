Spektrum PowerSafe Receivers

From Spektrum:

These receivers are feature-packed 9, 12 and 20 channel receivers with integrated full-range telemetry. Each come with built-in connection ports for RPM, Flight Pack Voltage and Temperature sensors as well as an X-Bus port for additional telemetry options.

One ground-breaking feature introduced on the new line of PowerSafe Receivers is the built in receiver battery energy sensors. Giving pilots added awareness of the load and mAh used by the servos, retracts, lights, etc used by each battery. The radio will report these values for each battery, on your telemetry screen, as A and B. Current Gen 2 Radio firmware already supports this function. Also, as with most of the current receiver line up, these feature a bind button that gives pilots an easy alternative to the age old bind plug.

Features:

Binding is easier than ever by Binding through a button or familiar bind plug

Sensor port allows the receiver to be upgraded with future Spektrum add-ons

Compatible with all Spektrum DSM2 and DSMX transmitters

Rubber grommet hard mounts and minimalistic labeling helps produce the cleanest model setups

Capable of 11ms frame rates

Integrated telemetry with built-in ports for RPM, flight pack voltage, temperature sensors and X-bus for telemetry sensor expansion

Receiver pack energy & voltage sensor and flight log data available without the need for additional sensors

PowerSafe redundancy system with dual 13 AWG battery leads w/ EC3 connectors. Perfect for power hungry aircraft and high current applications

SPMAR9130T – AR9130T 9CH PowerSafe Integrated Telemetry RX – $189.99

SPMAR20300T – AR20300T 20CH PowerSafe Integrated Telemetry RX – $219.99

SPMAR12300T – AR12300T 12CH PowerSafe Integrated Telemetry RX – $199.99

