Gas Engine Basics

When you’re starting your gas engine, get into the habit of using the same procedure all the time so you can easily identify any problems that pop up. It’s important to always have a friend secure the airplane’s tail and make certain the prop bolts are tight. Switch the ignition circuit (kill switch) off, close the choke, and flip the prop a few times until the fuel begins to flow to the carburetor. Open the throttle fully, turn on the ignition switch but keep the choke closed. Flip the prop several times until you hear the engine “cough” or rumble telling you the engine is ready to start. Open the choke, reduce the throttle to a few clicks above idle, and then flip the prop again until the engine starts. The engine should fire up on the third or fourth try. Be sure to wear a thick leather glove for protection.

