Model Airplane News at CES!

At the 2017 CES extravaganza in Las Vegas, we were blown away by the new, innovative drones and gear on display! As the media sponsor of CES here are our sister publication RotorDrone’s top picks from the event as well as some highlights from the show.

Wingsland S6 4K Pocket Intelligent Drone

This pocket selfie drone can take off from your hand and record 4K 30 UHD video in the air. It can be connected to your smartphone so you can instantly share your aerial selfie videos. Features like smart return, voice control, panorama mode, slow motion, time-lapse, and automatic follow-me mode make this a must-have.

Propel Star Wars

Bring the magic of flight to a whole new dimension with these Star Wars high performance drones. Now you can pilot your favorite Star Wars ships at speeds above 35mph and engage friends and family in exciting multiplayer laser battles. Each Propel Star Wars drone is extremely detailed, hand painted to model quality finish, certified, numbered and packed in a collectable display box. These extremely durable quads are designed to last the entire battle.

DJI Inspire 2

With 25 to 27 minutes of flying time, this drone can support many types of cameras and can fly at speeds of up to 58mph! Its all-new image processing system records at up to 5.2K. FlightAutonomy has been revised and developed specifically for the Inspire 2, providing two directions of obstacle avoidance and sensor redundancy.

Hover Camera

The Hover Camera comes with a carbon-fiber body with soft rubber coating, making it strong and light. The device can spin and take 360-degree panoramic videos. It is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Flight platform.

DJI Crystal Sky

Created for outdoor aerial imaging, the DJI CrystalSky monitor features an ultra-bright screen that is clearly visible in sunlight. It is designed from the ground up to work seamlessly with the DJI GO app, giving camera operators total control.

Yuneec Typhoon H520

The new Yuneec H520 commercial drone builds on the proven Typhoon H platform and has commercial-grade cameras and applications for high-end commercial use. It offers longer flight time, greater payload and a modular design.

MORE COOL DRONES!

And here are some more drone highlights from CES!

Check out DJI’s limited-edition Phantom 4 that celebrates the Chinese new year! Renowned illustrator and designer Martin Sati customized the Phantom 4 with a phoenix as the centerpiece, a symbol of good fortune and happiness in Chinese mythology. He also drew inspiration from the four basic elements of nature – air, fire, water and earth – and reflected each of these elements in his design.

DJI’s new Ground Station Pro (or GS Pro) is an iPad app designed for professional operators to plan and control autonomous flights for DJI aircraft. Through the app’s concise, easy to use interface, complex flight missions can be planned with just a few taps. GS Pro was designed to improve workflow and dramatically increase efficiency in a wide range of industries, especially those in aerial mapping, architecture, precision agriculture and electrical inspections.





The Alpha Cam from Sunly can fly for 20 minutes! This camera drone has features like “face follow,” “follow me,” “360-degree circle,” “panorama” and more. Auto return/landing and GPS really make it stand out.

New from IoT Group, Roam-E has collapsible blades, so it’s easy to transport. Its facial recognition sensors pick 64 different points on your face to recognize you. At $499, it might not be a budget selfie tool, but we’re excited to check it out!

Janus, new from Drone Volt, is the first drone dedicated to capturing virtual reality! Its two 360-degree rigs and 10 4K cameras recording at 30 fps, Janus 360 will produce 360° videos with 15 minutes flight time, capturing 150GB of images per flight.